Top 3 tips on lightning safety from the pre-eminent safety expert

An average of 25 Americans are killed every year by lightning strikes, with hundreds more injured, some permanently. Oftentimes, these deaths are preventable.

The number of lightning-related deaths has decreased in recent years, with campaigns like Lighting Safety Awareness Week teaching people important safety tips.

John Jensenius, the creator of Lightning Safety Awareness Week, hopes to continue to eliminate lightning fatalities and help Americans protect themselves. Here are three important tips on lightning safety he shared during an appearance on AccuWeather Prime.

Stay inside when it storms

"When thunder roars, go indoors," is more than just a catchy slogan, it is great advice. Anyone outdoors who can hear thunder should seek out a safe, enclosed shelter like a house, business or hard-topped car.

"If you hear thunder, you are already in danger and need to go to a safe place," Jensenius said.

When thunder roars, outdoor activities should be suspended for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

If you cannot find a safe, enclosed space, shelter on low ground, away from trees, power lines and bodies of water.

Be weather-aware when doing leisure activities

Two-thirds of all lightning fatalities involve leisure activities, with fishing topping the list, accounting for four times as many lightning fatalities as golf. Beach activities, camping and boating also are commonly tied to deaths.

"Primarily, we're seeing leisure-related activities that are causing the deaths," Jensenius said.

Those planning to go outdoors should pay attention to the weather forecast and the radar before planning a day outdoors.

Be safe even when indoors

Lightning can make its way inside your home. If lightning strikes your house, it can find its way inside through the home's wiring and plumbing.

"Anything that plugs into the wall becomes dangerous, corded phones are dangerous, doing simple things like washing dishes, washing hands, taking a shower become dangerous, too," Jensenius said.

Jensenius also recommends avoiding doors and windows, which have metal connections that lead outdoors, such as a metal doorknob.

