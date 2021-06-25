Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn statue of George Floyd vandalized less than a week after unveiling

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xt6Nb_0afBi1Az00
(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) A statue of George Floyd unveiled on Juneteenth was defaced early Thursday morning with Black spray paint and the words “patriotfront.us” — the web domain of a neo-Nazi, white supremacist hate group of the same name.

Police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime, CNN reported.

The New York City Police Department is searching for four males who they believe are responsible for the crime.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crime Task Force to assist in the investigation.

The vandalism took place just a day before the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who murdered Floyd, sparking nation-wide protests against police violence, according to NPR.

“I’m saddened by it,” Chris Carnabuci, the artist who made the sculpture, told The New York Times. Though he clarified that he wasn’t surprised by the vandalism.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
3K+
Followers
647
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Police Violence#Juneteenth#Neo Nazi#Cnn#Npr#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Job alert: These Brooklyn jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Operations Support Analyst; 2. Full-Time Optician/ Optical Sales Person; 3. Shipping and Receiving ($500 Sign On Bonus); 4. Customer Service Associate- HVAC Distributor-Counter Sales; 5. Delivery Associate - DEW1 New York, NY (Starting
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn calendar: Coming events

1. Modern Ikebana Flower Arrangement Workshop and Tea Tasting; 2. Sustainable Social/Green Drinks Brooklyn; 3. Daily Dose of Dumbo: Free Fitness Class with Gleason's Gym; 4. BASS SESSIONS Presents: Subwoofers In The Summer (Day Party); 5. City Point Cirque;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. CDL Truck Driver Owner Operator - Average Gross $9,985/Week + No-Touch; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Account Manager- eCommerce-Advertising; 4. R&D Associate Manager; 5. Administrative Assistant with Insurance Experience; 6. Packaging Position; 7.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Top stories trending in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) The news in Brooklyn never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Live events coming up in Brooklyn

1. Modern Ikebana Flower Arrangement Workshop and Tea Tasting; 2. Not Another Second: LGBT+ seniors share their stories - Art Exhibition; 3. Dance Films Series #1; 4. Brasil Summerfest: July 9 & 10; 5. Jack's Fruit: A Comedy-Music Variety Show;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.

Comments / 1

Community Policy