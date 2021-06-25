Brooklyn statue of George Floyd vandalized less than a week after unveiling

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) A statue of George Floyd unveiled on Juneteenth was defaced early Thursday morning with Black spray paint and the words “patriotfront.us” — the web domain of a neo-Nazi, white supremacist hate group of the same name.

Police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime, CNN reported.

The New York City Police Department is searching for four males who they believe are responsible for the crime.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crime Task Force to assist in the investigation.

The vandalism took place just a day before the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who murdered Floyd, sparking nation-wide protests against police violence, according to NPR .

“I’m saddened by it,” Chris Carnabuci, the artist who made the sculpture, told The New York Times . Though he clarified that he wasn’t surprised by the vandalism.