Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's voting laws

By Associated Press
wgxa.tv
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The announcement will be made later Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. It comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

wgxa.tv
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voting Rights#Local Election#Ap#The Justice Department#Republican#Gop#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Georgia StateCBS News

Local Matters: Federal judge declines to block parts of Georgia's voting law

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee's "I Will Vote" campaign. That came after a federal judge declined to block part of Georgia’s new voting law ahead of next week's runoff elections. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the impact of the ruling.
Atlanta, GAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Judge rejects attempt to stop parts of Georgia voting law

ATLANTA — A federal judge denied an effort to invalidate parts of Georgia’s voting law Wednesday, the first court ruling upholding new rules passed after last year’s elections. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in his order that he wouldn’t “change the law in the ninth inning” amid ongoing runoffs...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Federal judge rejects lawsuit aimed at invalidating parts of Georgia’s new voting law

ATLANTA — A federal judge has denied a motion by a voting rights group to invalidate parts of Georgia’s new election law. In May, the Coalition for Good Governance filed the lawsuit against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board to stop enforcement parts of the newly-passed voting law including: The “Observation Rule,” the “Observation Rule,” the “Communication Rule,” the “Tally Rule,” the “Ballot Application Rule.”
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Blocks Effort to Halt Georgia’s New Restrictive Voting Laws

A federal judge has blocked an attempt to remove parts of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in an opinion Wednesday that he didn’t want to “change the law in the ninth inning” in light of runoffs occurring for the state House of Representatives, but he didn’t close the door on future legal challenges. “Election administrators have prepared to implement the challenged rules, have implemented them at least to some extent and now would have to grapple with a different set of rules in the middle of the election,” he wrote. “The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time.”
Georgia StateFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: In DOJ vs. Georgia's voting laws, bet on Georgia

NOBODY likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Requirements of Georgia voting law begin Thursday

Georgia’s new voting law goes into effect Thursday, requiring new forms of ID for absentee voting, tighter ballot request deadlines and changes to early voting. Parts of the law will have an immediate impact on two state House runoffs after early voting already began this week. But requirements for absentee voters to submit a driver’s license number or ID documents won’t be used in the runoffs because those races began under previous election rules.
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Georgia secretary of state sees "absolutely no merit" in DOJ's lawsuit on voting rights

A U.S. Supreme Court decision expected in an Arizona case this week could have major implications for a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over Georgia's elections law. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero to discuss why he believes the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit," and how to restore voter confidence in the system. Read more here.
Georgia StateRadio NB

Brad Raffensperger: We Will Meet & Beat The DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Georgia’s Voting Law

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Brian Kilmeade that Georgia will meet and beat the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against their new voting law. Raffensperger says the number one issue that has caused so much controversy is over the signature match because it is very subjective. Raffensperger explains that changing the requirement to a driver’s license with photo ID is a more objective measure of voter identification and points out that this is what they are doing in Minnesota, which is run by democrats. Raffensperger also explained how Georgia’s voting law addresses drop boxes, expanding early voting, cleaning up the voter rolls and ability for people to bring water to voters.
Georgia Statewtvy.com

What’s next for lawsuit over Georgia election law?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is facing a lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law that was passed earlier this year. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Friday. They allege that the voting law is discriminatory to minority voters. “Where we believe...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Justice Dept presses Congress to pass new voting rights laws

In the not-too-distant past, champions of voting rights would look to the courts as a refuge when policymakers failed them. As Republican-appointed jurists close that door -- the Supreme Court's far-right majority further gutted the Voting Rights Act yesterday -- guardians of the franchise are noticeably short on options. As...
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden administration takes an overdue first step to foster competition

Bill Baer served as the assistant attorney general for antitrust under President Barack Obama and the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition under President Bill Clinton. He is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. When the president talks about competition — as he did in Friday’s executive order...

Comments / 0

Community Policy