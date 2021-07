Ferrari has just revealed its new 296 GTB and it's a significant introduction. Much of that has to do with its powertrain, a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 with electric assistance. As Ferrari's first V6 road car in nearly half a century, the Italian marque ensured that it engineered something special. Ferrari has released its online configurator for the new 296 GTB and, as you can imagine, there are endless ways to customize the new sports car. We decided to spec our own version of the hybrid to give you an idea of the possibilities, even if only a small percentage of consumers will ever be in the position to purchase one of these beauties.