Gov. Abbott Ends Texas Federal Unemployment Benefits

KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 17 days ago
Gov. Abbott wants Texans to get back to work. Starting this weekend, Texas businesses that are hiring will likely see a record flood of job applications being submitted. Texas Federal Unemployment Benefits will end after tomorrow, Saturday, June 26th. Gov. Abbott offers his thoughts to Texans, "The Texas economy is...

KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

