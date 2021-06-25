Gov. Abbott Ends Texas Federal Unemployment Benefits

The solution to convenience stores’ labor woes may be more complicated than just raising pay above minimum wage. The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF), an umbrella trade association comprised of 41 regions’ franchise owners associations, representing over 7,400 7-Eleven locations overall, released a statement Monday (July 12) reporting that the “chronic understaffing” issue persists even as they raise wages. A survey of over 400 franchise owners conducted by the group found that 97 percent were having difficulties staffing stores, that 96 percent saw staffing grow more difficult in the last few months, and that, given the profit split with 7-Eleven’s corporate office, only a fifth of respondents could offer prospective employees a competitive wage.