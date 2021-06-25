Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Delta Variant

GenomeWeb
 16 days ago

A new version of the Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant has been spotted in 11 different countries, the Wall Street Journal reports. Officials in India, it adds, have dubbed the variant Delta Plus and it contains a K417N mutation in the spike protein not seen in the original Delta variant. But whether Delta Plus is more transmissible or deadly than the original Delta is unclear, the Journal notes. The University of Cambridge's Ravindra Gupta tells it that though the K417N mutation is not in the original Delta, it is found in versions of the Alpha variant but has not made the Alpha more dangerous.

www.genomeweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Wall Street Journal#Delta Plus#Cnn#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
Related
Pharmaceuticalssciencealert.com

One Vaccine Dose No Match Against Delta Variant, New Study Suggests

Although vaccines work well against the Delta variant, the level of protection they offer seems to depend largely on whether you've completed your vaccination course. A study published Thursday in the journal Nature found that just a single dose of Pfizer's or AstraZeneca's vaccines – both of which require two shots – was either weakly or not at all effective against Delta.
WorldWashington Times

Delta variant of the coronavirus forces new lockdowns, restrictions around globe

The fearsome delta variant of the coronavirus is forcing countries to extend or reimpose lockdowns as the globe races to thwart the evolving pathogen through vaccination. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa banned gatherings of any kind for 14 days and forbid alcohol sales, restaurant dining and travel in or out of the hardest-hit parts of the country.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Delta Plus: India elevates new mutant version of Covid to ‘variant of concern’

The Indian government on Tuesday classified Delta Plus, the new mutant version of Delta variant of Covid-19, as a variant of concern.On Wednesday, the government said that 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant had been observed in the three states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.India’s health ministry said that the states were alerted about the Delta plus variant on the basis of recent findings of the INSACOG - a consortium of 28 government laboratories across India tasked with the genome sequencing of Covid-19.The government said the Delta plus variant has characteristics such as “increased transmissibility, stronger binding...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists analyze the sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant to monoclonal antibodies

The Delta variant was detected for the first time in India in October 2020 and has since spread throughout the world. It is now dominant in many countries and regions (India, the UK, Portugal, Russia, etc.) and is predicted to be the most prevalent variant in Europe within weeks or months. Epidemiological studies have shown that the Delta variant is more transmissible than other variants.
CancerSun-Journal

New study on delta variant reveals importance of receiving both vaccine shots

New laboratory research on the swiftly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus is highlighting the threats posed by viral mutations, adding urgency to calls to accelerate vaccination efforts across the planet. A peer-reviewed report from scientists in France, published Thursday in the journal Nature, found that the delta variant has...
IndustryGenomeWeb

Booster and Variant Vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced they will soon be testing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine aimed at the Delta viral variant and that they have been examining a booster dose of the original vaccine, according to the New York Times. The companies plan to begin clinical trials of the new vaccine aimed...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Missouri mother-of-two, 45, who didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears of side effects dies after contracting Indian 'Delta' variant

A Missouri mother-of-two who didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she feared side effects has died after contracting the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Grain Valley, was hesitant about getting the shot after hearing news reports about people suffering rare side effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation and decided to wait.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Parts of Australia under new Covid lockdown after cases of Delta variant

Australia is grappling with several outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, with a wave of restrictions rolling across the country and plunging some cities into lockdown for the first time since the pandemic began. Residents of every state and territory in the country – except the island...
Public HealthPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

With the More Contagious Delta Variant, Some Officials Are Issuing New Mask Guidance

(CNN) — The more transmissible delta variant has spread to almost every state in the U.S., fueling health experts’ concerns about COVID-19 spikes. The variant is expected to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And with half the U.S. still not fully vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall — just as children too young to get vaccinated go back to school.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Worst Nightmare: The U.S. Military Could Land Troops On the Senkaku Islands

U.S. troops landing on the Senkaku Islands? Could be. Last year Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. forces based in Japan, launched the U.S.-Japanese exercise Keen Sword 21 with words to that effect. Keen Sword brings together units from all four U.S. military services together with their brethren from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Announced General Schneider on board a Japanese warship, the allied force demonstrated “the ability to move a few people” around Japan’s southwestern islands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy