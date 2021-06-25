How to Break a New Artist: Start a Fiction Podcast?

West Coast Rapper Vince Staples has never shied from sharing details and stories from his life coming up in and around Long Beach, Calif. But on his latest, self-titled album, he reveals more of what's in his heart and on his mind than ever before, with vivid and intimate songs about childhood dreams, his family, the scars he carries with him and more. On this week's episode, we hear a bit of the album and talk about the ways Staples is reassessing his life.