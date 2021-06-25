Cancel
How to Break a New Artist: Start a Fiction Podcast?

By Ethan Millman
Connecticut Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHero the Band is looking for its big break. In a different kind of year, the Atlanta rock quartet, a recent signing for Jason Flom’s Lava Records, would be hitting the festival circuit to pick up an opening gig for a bigger act and build up their fanbase in person. With the pandemic stretching its dark shadow over the entire live music circuit, the band and the label have veered toward a much less orthodox plan: They’ll roll out an album in the form of a scripted narrative podcast.

