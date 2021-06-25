Rolls-Royce Special Editions Celebrate Historic Land Speed Record
When you're Rolls-Royce, and your typical car is well into the six-figure range, you have to do something special to get the thousands (millions?) of people who can afford your cars to take notice. That includes doing one-offs for famous customers, maybe a special timepiece, and definitely a throwback that evokes your company's history of shattering land speed records. With that in mind, Rolls-Royce has revealed two new Black Badge cars, a Dawn and a Wraith, forming the Landspeed Collection, a celebration of the company's land-speed record roots on the Bonneville Salt Flats.carbuzz.com