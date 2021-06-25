Rolls-Royce Special Editions Celebrate Historic Land Speed Record

The Mini Cooper is one of the most iconic cars to ever grace the road, and while older models are getting more and more collectible, new models such as the Mini Cooper Electric are paving the way to a smarter and greener future. The fact that Mini is going greener is highly commendable, but let's not forget about this brand's deep roots in motorsports. The original Mini was an absolute terror on international rally and track courses, and modern versions continue to deliver stunning performance and handling. People have been modifying Minis for decades, and this V8-swapped example is exactly why we love these feisty little Brits. Powerflex, a suspension tuning company out of the UK, will reveal 'Vini' at this year's Goodwood Festival Of Speed, and it's guaranteed to be a showstopper.