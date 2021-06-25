NEWS RELEASE

The City Market and the Kansas City Health Department are pleased to announce their first vaccine partnership on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The health department’s mobile van will be easy to spot in front of the Steamboat Arabia Museum, but if you do not see it, look for a person dressed in a silly vaccination syringe costume to point the way. The vaccination team will be there, rain or shine.

“City Market is all about the health and wellness of our community, and that’s why we’re very excited to partner with the KCMO Health Department to help increase Kansas City’s vaccination total,” Sue Patterson, City Market Director of Communications, said. “More and more patrons are visiting City Market every week, and that makes it even more vital that people get vaccinated so they can be in public places and greatly reduce their chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.”

As of June 22, the citywide completed vaccination rate for those 18 years and older was at 36%. The rate is even lower for school-age children 12 years and older. Parents are urged to make their children’s vaccinations, including the COVID vaccination, a priority so schools will remain open and their children be allowed to attend.

“Vaccines can spare you from life-altering, long-term side effects, that can persist even after you are considered ‘recovered.’ You want to enjoy your summer, not spend it fighting an illness and then fighting the lingering side effects,” said Frank Thompson, health department deputy director. “Don’t be fooled. Although you hear less about it, the disease, and multiple variants are still circulating and spreading. While those who contracted COVID early on had little defense against it, we do now, and should protect ourselves and our city by getting the vaccine that wasn’t an option for them.”

The health department will administer the Pfizer vaccine at the City Market. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose three weeks after the first dose, which can be scheduled at the KCMO Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave. Johnson & Johnson’s is one vaccination; it does not require a second dose, and will be available in limited quantities.

Health insurance is not required, but if you do have insurance, please bring your information to process an administration fee. There will be no cost to you. Appointments are not required, but if you’d like to save your spot and get the registration process out of the way, just fill out this form in advance.

For media inquiries, call Stephanie Graflage at 816-719-3610.