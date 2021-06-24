Cancel
Sam Hunt Sees What Almost Was in Unreleased New Song ‘Came the Closest’ [Listen]

Cover picture for the article

Sam Hunt looks back at what could have been in an unreleased new song called "Came the Closest." The country star shared a snippet of the song's demo on Instagram on Thursday (June 24). The first verse of the song paints Hunt as "Mr. Right": clean-cut and going to a...

