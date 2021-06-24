Sam Hunt Sees What Almost Was in Unreleased New Song ‘Came the Closest’ [Listen]

One of the beautiful things about country music is its ability to move you. Some songs can reach deep into your soul and stir emotions or bring back memories from years ago. Just about every country fan has one of those songs that they can’t hear without shedding a few tears. Those songs are usually listed among their favorites. There’s something about a piece of music that can move you to tears that is special. However, it isn’t just the fans that feel the emotions in the songs. Miranda Lambert has one song that still brings her to tears sometimes when she plays it live.