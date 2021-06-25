Music, Beer Schedule for This Weekend’s Summer Solstice Festival in Yorkville
Oh yes, friends. One of my favorite festivals of the year is locked and loaded!. Taking place on the banks of the Fox River in downtown Yorkville, Summer Solstice has been a favorite of mine since I attend my first one six years ago. It features independent artists (both national touring bands and local artists) in a variety of genres, mainly folk, rock, blues, country and every combination of the above!www.959theriver.com