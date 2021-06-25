Board finds 11 lobbyists in violation for late ethics training
In accordance with §§2-156-146, -465(b)(1), and -505 of the City’s Municipal Code, the Board’s Executive Director today determined that the following registered lobbyists violated the Governmental Ethics Ordinance by failing to complete annual mandatory ethics training by the deadline. Nine of the lobbyists are being assessed fines of $200 per day until they come into compliance -indicated with (*).
Doug Bailey *
Thomas Canfield *
Nancy Clawson *
Julian Green *
Cory Hohs *
Thomas Manion *
Cathleen O’Brien (no fine)
Thom Serafin *
Leo Smith *
Samantha Stinson *
Jessica Sullivan-Wilson (no fine)