Francisco Ayala Ousted

The US National Academy of Sciences has expelled evolutionary biologist Francisco Ayala from its membership, Science reports. Ayala resigned from his position at the University of California, Irvine, in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment. An attorney for four women involved said Ayala made sexual and inappropriate comments toward women and that his behavior included unwanted touching, as Science reported at the time. Ayala's name was also removed from an endowed chair and the biological sciences school.

