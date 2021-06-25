Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 10: Jamal Agnew

By Kassidy Hill
Posted by 
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 16 days ago

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.

After a season in which the Jags finished 1-15 (an unenviable feat but one that beget Trevor Lawrence), the club really has nowhere to go but up in the first season featuring 17 regular season games.

Head Coach Urban Meyer and players have said consistently this offseason that they’re working to win now. As admirable and understandable as that goal is, the reality is, this team is in a massive rebuilding process. When in the midst of a rebuilding process, every single piece counts and it’s ok to take time making sure each is perfect to do the job. This is especially true when rebuilding a team. Each player contributing will be of the utmost importance; but some will have the onus put on them more than others.

As we move closer to the 2021 schedule, we take a look at the 10 most important Jaguars for the coming season.

No. 10: Jamal Agnew

Special teams win ball games. It’s an old adage that often proves true. It’s one of the few reasons the Jaguars have even been able to hang around in games the past couple of years. But while they had the best kicker and punter combo in the league, the Jags lacked a dynamic returner.

It was supposed to be DeDe Westbrook, but the former Heisman Trophy finalist plateaued then underperformed. He was not on the gameday roster for the first six weeks of the 2020 season. Once finally activated, he tore his ACL. Now he’s a free agent.

Chris Claybrooks was drafted out of Memphis to be an instant impact returner like he was in college. But throughout his rookie 2020 season, he was pulled for Keelan Cole and made a bigger impact on defense at corner.

Speaking of Cole, he was a welcome surprise as a returner in 2020, even notching the longest punt return in the NFL last year—a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. But it was a role he was shoe-horned in to, more so than intended to play. Then as a free agent this offseason, he signed with the New York Jets.

Head Coach Urban Meyer has put an emphasis on special teams at every stop he’s had in his career. That’s only been amplified since making the move to the NFL, something he’s made clear to special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen.

“It’s a huge priority. Like I said, the players have been working hard, they’re all in,” Sorensen explained to local media at the end of the Jaguars mini-camp. “Everyone has been practicing and contributing on special teams and it’s just great when what you’re pushing, the coach is backing up and he’s all for guys getting out there, contributing in any way they can, and special teams is definitely a part of that.”

Whether starters or rookies, everyone contributing in any way they can is helpful. But there needed to be a centerpiece; an explosive returner to build around. Through free agency this offseason, the Jaguars were finally able to find that piece in Jamal Agnew.

Said Sorensen of Agnew, “Oh he’s a special guy. I mean, he has speed, he’s got contact balance, he’s explosive, he’s tough. He’s everything you want in a returner. He’s secure with the ball and he can do a lot of things.”

The former defensive back turned receiver has really made his mark on the game as a returner on special teams, officially becoming a valuable piece in every phase. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, where he averaged 25.8 yards on kick returns and 11.6 yards on punt returns, scoring five touchdowns total as a specialist. Now getting to play not only under his former offensive coordinator again, Darrell Bevell, but also a head coach that prioritizes special teams is an idyllic situation for Agnew.

“It definitely means a lot to me just to know my skill set is being valued as it is. I feel like special teams is a very important aspect of the game and you don’t really realize that until something catastrophic happens. But I want to come in and be that spark. I want to bring the juice. I want to create energy plays, spark plays. I love doing that, that stuff’s fun to me,” he said back in March, after being signed as a free agent.

Since he was drafted in 2017, Agnew has the most punt return touchdowns (four) over that time, as well as the four most punt return yards (857) and fourth-highest punt return average (11.6). Over the past four years, he’s the only player to record five special teams touchdowns.

During the 2020 season, Agnew posted 783 returns yards on kick-offs, third most in the NFL. He was fourth in the league, averaging 28 yards per kick-off return.

His teammate at both Detroit and now the Jaguars, receiver Marvin Jones Jr., has been in awe.

“The guy is dynamic,” said Jones of Agnew. “He’s one of the best return men that I’ve seen, but people don’t understand how smart this guy is. You’re talking about a guy who was on defense and made a change and seamlessly fit into our offense and what we had to do and provided us a big spark. So, you’re going to get a guy that’s going to come, and he has home run ability.”

The Jaguar’s “home runs” have been few and far between in recent years. Furthermore, the only notable one to happen was eerie, as Keelan Cole returned that touchdown in an empty stadium, and then did a Lambeau Leap to no one, as COVID-19 kept fans out of stands. With the Jacksonville Jaguars—and most NFL teams—planning on having 100% capacity again this fall, Jamal Agnew is already preparing to show fans just how special the Jags can be on special teams.

“It was kind of weird last year without fans. I’m running a big return back and it’s kind of quiet so it’s just like what’s going on? But I’m here, we’re going to have 100 percent capacity, so I can’t wait to house call that first one in this stadium.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
51
Followers
362
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Sorensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jets#American Football#Acl#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars roster: Guard AJ Cann named Jags most underrated player

A.J. Cann was recently named the most underrated player on the Jaguars roster. When you think of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who is the first player that comes to your mind? Quarterback Trevor Lawrence? Tight end Tim Tebow? How about linebacker Myles Jack? For those in the back that thought of guard A.J. Cann, this post may be for you.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Cam Robinson Earns Mention on Ranking of Top 2021 OTs

Other than Myles Jack and Joe Schobert, the Jacksonville Jaguars have unsurprisingly been mostly an afterthought in ESPN's rankings of the top players at each position entering 2021. But even so, the team still had one notable surprise appearance on the latest update of the rankings, which is voted on by players, coaches and executives.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Players Who Need a Fresh Start with a New Team

Sometimes all an NFL player needs is a fresh start. That's what 2019 New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry seems to want this summer (more on him in a bit). It's what a player like Haason Reddick will get this season after using free agency to jump from the Arizona Cardinals to the Carolina Panthers.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings backup QB situation ranked higher than several top NFL teams

As the Minnesota Vikings head into the 2021 season, rookie Kellen Mond appears to be the favorite to open the year as the team’s backup quarterback. Luckily, backup quarterback hasn’t been something the Minnesota Vikings have really had to worry about during the last few seasons. The Vikings currently have...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Alex Smith Has 1-Word Prediction For Dak Prescott’s Comeback

Few former NFL quarterbacks, if any, are better situated than Alex Smith to predict how Dak Prescott will return from his injury. Smith, of course, suffered one of the most-gruesome leg injuries in recent NFL history. The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a serious leg injury in 2018. Smith underwent dozens of surgeries and missed the entire 2019 season, only to return in 2020.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLchicagobearshq.com

Justin Fields is top rookie QB according to many NFL scouts

Stop all the Trevor Lawrence mania. Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields is no slouch as he tries to become the franchise quarterback that the Bears have coveted and needed for so many years. NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund talked to 16 different NFL scouts, and several had Fields graded higher than...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy