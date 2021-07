GREENSBURG – A friend gave me a book one time titled “The Specialist” by Charles (Chic) Sale. It was new to me. It’s about a man who is a “champion privy builder.” Now I know that most of you have no idea what a privy is. Well, it’s an outside bathroom. I’m not sure if a family’s wealth or size of the family had anything to do with how many holes were in the privy, but there could be as few as one and as many as eight apparently, usually a small hole for a child and larger holes to fit an adult.