SUNY approves annual pay, benefits increase for Upstate Medical’s teaching, research-center nurses
SYRACUSE — More than 1,600 teaching and research-center nurses at Upstate Medical University are set for an annual pay and benefits increase. SUNY-system administration has approved the increases. Recognizing the “tireless commitment” of the nursing staff, SUNY and Upstate Medical University worked with the New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF) to finalize the agreement, SUNY said in a news release.www.cnybj.com