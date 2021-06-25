Kimberly Dalius – The Spark Behind Eric Dalius’s Creative Vision

Women are multi-dimensional and versatile by nature! No wonder they are progressing at an incredible speed in today’s progressive world. Women don’t just go on and create leading names for themselves, but they also think about people they are attached to. That is what makes the women tribe different from men. You might have heard of successful and enterprising men with varied and revolutionary ideas. Most of them have a strong and talented woman backing them up. It’s the women in their lives that hold the key to their revolutionary thinking and being.