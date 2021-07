It is a family recipe inspired by love. It requires hard work, as well as time for trial and error. Success is measured one scoop at a time. Now, after four weeks of a “soft” opening, Polly’s Coffee and Ice Cream Shoppe in Pageland is “officially” opening with an All-American bang this Saturday with 36 flavors of ice cream in cups and cones and more than a dozen flavors of gourmet popcorn, popped on site.