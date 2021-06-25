Cancel
Daniel James: ‘Every time I put on a Wales shirt, I know I have to perform’

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years ago Daniel James was on holiday in Marbella watching Wales’s greatest moment unfold but now he is at the forefront of the nation’s grand plans to do it all again. From joining a youth programme in north Wales as a 12-year-old to representing the country on the biggest stage, it is a journey that brings unbridled joy. “I think proud is an understatement,” says James. “To be involved from the start and to be here right now is absolutely amazing. It’s been a big, big part of my career and it is a big part of my life.”

