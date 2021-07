Before I owned a record player, I had already amassed a small collection of unusual albums. Two of these records have the name “Joe Ceponis” stamped on the sleeve. I pull To Be, by Consumer, out of the stack, slip the sapphire blue mottled vinyl out of its artfully printed case and give it a spin. I take a short video on my phone and text it to Ceponis. “I had almost forgotten about that record. At this point I’m sitting on two more, one being finished,” Ceponis texts back. It’s hard to imagine that he could have forgotten about his last solo album, but he’s got a lot on his plate these days.