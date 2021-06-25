Kimberly Dalius – The Spark Behind Eric Dalius’s Creative Vision

Addison resident Taiwo Owoniyi is always working on something, whether it’s his art, his music, or his job as a CNA. But when he has the chance, he seeks out the library. “Most of the time, if I’m sitting at home, I have to do all the things that need to be done, but not what I want to do,” he said. “The library always comes to my mind as a place of inspiration. A place that you go to acquire some knowledge and wisdom.