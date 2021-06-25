Marshal’s task force aids in arrest

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of 18-year-old Marianna resident Tre’von Sims. “On June 17th, 2021 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending Tre’von Sims of Marianna,” the agency said in a press release. “Sims was wanted on several warrants to include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for criminal mischief, and failure to appear for no valid driver license. Through investigative techniques, Sims was located and taken into custody without incident,” the release continued.