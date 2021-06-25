Appleton attorney Yadira Rein likely first person of color appointed judge in Outagamie County

APPLETON - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Yadira Rein, an Appleton-based attorney, to serve as a circuit court judge in Outagamie County. Rein will fill a vacancy created by the departure of Greg Gill, who was recently elected to the Third District Court of Appeals. She's likely the first person of color to serve as judge in Outagamie County, according to a news release, and will serve a term that ends July 31, 2022.