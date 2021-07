TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Despite the massive, industry-wide disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, booming financial markets and significant gains in production have boosted overall financial advisor satisfaction this year. But not all advisors are feeling the warm glow of support from their firm. According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study, SM released today, advisors working for wirehouse firms 1 generally indicate having significantly lower levels of support from their firm, greater disruption of business services and more difficulty transitioning to remote work than do those advisors working for non-wirehouse and independent advisory firms.