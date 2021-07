Najee Harris grabbed the attention of an ESPN reporter for the Steelers, who says that the rookie running back is the most important offensive member on the team. With the 2021 season right around the corner, all eyes have been on Harris, former Alabama running back, and No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL draft pick. So far during the offseason, Harris has caught the attention of fans and news reporters alike. One of them being Brooke Pryor, the Steeler reporter at ESPN. Pryor argues that Harris won’t just be an important player this season, but probably the most important player on the team this season.