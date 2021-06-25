Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Big in Sheboygan: How the New Art Preserve will Transform Coastal Wisconsin

By Brian Hieggelke
newcity.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1967, a twenty-six-year-old Ruth DeYoung Kohler II took a road trip north to Price County, Wisconsin with Frank “Jake” Jacobson, the founder of what is now Jacobson/Rost advertising agency, to see something he’d insisted they check out. As they approached the Rock Garden Tavern, she saw a giant concrete Paul Bunyan, approaching twenty feet in height, along with more than 230 other concrete sculptures, sculptures crafted from concrete, rock, beer-bottle glass and other humble materials. Cowboys and Native Americans, frontiersmen and farmers, animals found in the surrounding Northwoods, even a full team of Clydesdales pulling a Budweiser beer wagon: All were created by retired lumberjack Fred Smith, the tavern’s owner, who called his menagerie the Wisconsin Concrete Park. “It changed my life,” Kohler said. “I mean, I’d been to museums all over kingdom come, in Europe, the United States and Canada… I don’t think I’d ever seen anything that made my heart sing, in his words, ‘It’s gotta be in ya.’”

art.newcity.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Washington Park, IL
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Collecting#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art Works#Art World#The New Art Preserve#Jacobson Rost#The Rock Garden Tavern#Native Americans#Red Crown#Jmkac#The Wisconsin Arts Board#The Kohler Foundation#Superfans#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
Surfside, FLPosted by
CNN

Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condo collapse

(CNN) — The death toll in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, officials said in a news conference. Seventy-one of the victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. There are now 217 people...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

In photos: Richard Branson's historic space flight

Richard Branson, through his company Virgin Galactic, is set to become the first billionaire to travel to space aboard a spacecraft he helped fund. It's happening nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, is scheduled to make his own spaceflight. Since the early 2000s, Branson and Bezos have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy