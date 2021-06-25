Big in Sheboygan: How the New Art Preserve will Transform Coastal Wisconsin

In 1967, a twenty-six-year-old Ruth DeYoung Kohler II took a road trip north to Price County, Wisconsin with Frank “Jake” Jacobson, the founder of what is now Jacobson/Rost advertising agency, to see something he’d insisted they check out. As they approached the Rock Garden Tavern, she saw a giant concrete Paul Bunyan, approaching twenty feet in height, along with more than 230 other concrete sculptures, sculptures crafted from concrete, rock, beer-bottle glass and other humble materials. Cowboys and Native Americans, frontiersmen and farmers, animals found in the surrounding Northwoods, even a full team of Clydesdales pulling a Budweiser beer wagon: All were created by retired lumberjack Fred Smith, the tavern’s owner, who called his menagerie the Wisconsin Concrete Park. “It changed my life,” Kohler said. “I mean, I’d been to museums all over kingdom come, in Europe, the United States and Canada… I don’t think I’d ever seen anything that made my heart sing, in his words, ‘It’s gotta be in ya.’”