How to watch Samsung doing Google a favor at MWC 2021, live
For this year’s iteration of Mobile World Congress, Samsung is hosting an all-virtual event called Galaxy Session where the company promised to talk – what else but – its upcoming tech. The focus will be on the possibilities enabled by the very same and how those can “enrich” one’s lifestyle. More specifically, we’re expecting some Wear OS announcements at the event, all as a prelude to the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series later this year.www.sammobile.com