How to watch Samsung doing Google a favor at MWC 2021, live

The next Samsung Galaxy smartphone may return to advanced vapor chamber cooling in the year 2022. This sort of heat dissipation was originally used in the Samsung Galaxy S10+, with some success, but the tech was phased out over the next generation, appearing in SOME Galaxy S20 and Note 20 units, but not all. With the release of the next Samsung smartphone collection in the year 2022, it’s tipped that we’re headed back to a world where it’s necessary to go all-out with the most powerful heat dissipation system available for smartphones.