Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How to watch Samsung doing Google a favor at MWC 2021, live

By Dominik B.
SamMobile
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this year’s iteration of Mobile World Congress, Samsung is hosting an all-virtual event called Galaxy Session where the company promised to talk – what else but – its upcoming tech. The focus will be on the possibilities enabled by the very same and how those can “enrich” one’s lifestyle. More specifically, we’re expecting some Wear OS announcements at the event, all as a prelude to the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series later this year.

www.sammobile.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mwc#Mobile Security#Mobile World Congress#Mwc 2021#The Galaxy Watch 4#The Galaxy Session#Samsung Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Best Samsung phones in 2021 so far

Samsung is the biggest phone manufacturer in the world, so it’s no surprise it’s also the one that creates some of the best phones on the market. In this guide, we’ve collected some of the best Android phones you can buy from Samsung. If Samsung’s OneUI isn’t your favourite skin on top of Android, we also have a list of the best Google phones that provide a more vanilla, stock Android experience.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy S22 vapor chamber tech tipped for cool future

The next Samsung Galaxy smartphone may return to advanced vapor chamber cooling in the year 2022. This sort of heat dissipation was originally used in the Samsung Galaxy S10+, with some success, but the tech was phased out over the next generation, appearing in SOME Galaxy S20 and Note 20 units, but not all. With the release of the next Samsung smartphone collection in the year 2022, it’s tipped that we’re headed back to a world where it’s necessary to go all-out with the most powerful heat dissipation system available for smartphones.
Technologycgmagonline.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review

Some people would call the iPad Pro the king of tablets, but the people at Samsung have something to say about that. After spending some time with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, I’d have to say that I am all ears. Samsung’s latest premium tablet is a true thing of...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Messages prepares RCS integration with Samsung Continuity

Google is preparing to integrate Google Messages RCS to work with Samsung’s Continuity feature. This feature lets Samsung Tablet and Smartwatch users receive calls and messages from a Samsung smartphone. The new integration would let the Continuity feature access incoming RCS messages and let users respond while using Google Messages.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Price, release date, specs and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line is the only consistently solid option on the market if you're looking to buy an Android smartwatch. This year, things get more interesting as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be the first wearable to launch as part of Samsung’s partnership with Google on Wear. That...
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Anritsu and Samsung Extend Collaboration to 5G Release 16

Article By : Anritsu Corp. Anritsu and Samsung have extended their collaboration to deliver the latest 5G Release 16 technology. Anritsu Corp. has successfully verified a number of key 3GPP Release 16 features using its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A in combination with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Business latest 5G Exynos Modem.
TechnologySamMobile

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is headed for Samsung’s backyard soon

South Korea may be Samsung’s home base, but the country surprisingly doesn’t get all new devices at the same time as other markets. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72, for example, have not yet made it to South Korea, nor has the company’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. Well, at least part of that set to change soon: The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is headed to Samsung’s backyard in less than two weeks.
BusinessSamMobile

The Apple threat in Samsung’s home country seems to have fizzled out

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Apple would be establishing a more dominant position in South Korea’s retail market. It had apparently convinced LG Electronics to sell iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch through its 400-strong retail network of LG Best Shops. Retail sales still account for...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs show up in TENAA listing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted in the TENAA the Chinese certification site showcasing the device’s specifications along with four product shots. The S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inch display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Additionally, it will sport a 32-megapixel main shooter, as well as 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The 32-megapixel main camera is different from Samsung’s other S21 handsets, as the plus variant and the standard offer 12-megapixel primary shooters, and the Ultra features a 108-megapixel sensor.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Google wants to destroy Samsung’s major software update advantage

Samsung offers three major Android OS updates and an additional year of software updates to all of its high-end smartphones, making it the best Android OEM in terms of software updates. However, its reign may soon be over, at least going by the latest rumor regarding Google’s upcoming smartphones. According...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

OnePlus surprises everyone with some free Samsung advertising

Don’t call it a “fail”; let’s say it was a moment of genuine clarity on the part of whomever was in charge of OnePlus India’s Twitter account. The very one that surprised us with a nice Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ad. “The enhanced #SPen is my weapon of choice”, said the tweet.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked Online

Google’s Pixel series is very popular when it comes to android smartphones. Every year we get to see new Pixel Devices, Base model, and XL model, but this year probably Google is going to launch Google Pixel 6 and its pro model. On Twitter, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Most used Samsung app in the USA? The answer isn’t what you think

A study by Comscore has shed light on some interesting stats for the most used applications on Android and iOS. To nobody’s surprise, pre-installed default apps dominate the list on each platform. Others are mostly social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with e-commerce sites like Amazon and Walmart. There are two Samsung apps on that list, too, but they aren’t what you think.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. 5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy