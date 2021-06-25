Cancel
New Hampshire Man Leaves $16,000 Tip on a $37 Meal

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRtAV_0afBdycc00
New Hampshire State News

After ordering chili dogs, fried pickle chips, and drinks at a restaurant in New Hampshire, a customer left a huge tip of $16,000.

Stumble Inn's owner, Mike Zarella, did not realize the amazing act of kindness at first. The total tab before the tip was $37.93.

The credit card statement was on the counter, next to the register, and he reminded them to not spend it all at once. One of the staffers then turned the paper over and looked, and her reaction was, 'Oh my god, are you serious?''

He said he wanted to give it to them because they worked so hard.

Zarrella thought it was an error, but the bar manager spoke to the customer, who insisted it wasn't. Also, he requested anonymity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSbWX_0afBdycc00
The New Hampshire restaurant had closed temporarily during the pandemic and reopened with takeout and open-air dining.

They planned to pass it along to their colleagues.

Mike Zarella said it was very generous of them to give a big tip to the back of the house, which works also really hard.

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

