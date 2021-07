Tom Brady is set to make his long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium and face his former Patriots team in Week 4 of the 2021 season when his Buccaneers come up from Tampa. It's the game that most NFL fans have circled on their calendars and is arguably the most anticipated regular-season contest in NFL history. Had things gone the way New England reportedly feared initially as the quarterback stepped toward free agency, however, that return would have already taken place last year.