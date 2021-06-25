Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Conan O'Brien ends late-night run after more than 4,000 episodes

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdjA5_0afBdtCz00

Conan O’Brien has ended his late-night run on TBS after more than 4,000 episodes.

O’Brien reflected on his past 11 years on the show in its final episode Thursday night, thanking his staff and fans for joining him in the “crazy and seemingly pointless pursuit.”

“I have devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursing this strange, phantom intersection between smart and stupid.” O’Brien said.

“And there’s a lot of people that believed the two cannot coexist. But god, I will tell you it is something I believe religiously. I think when smart, stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but when you can make it happen, I believe it’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” he continued.

WarnerMedia announced last month that “Conan” was set to end June 24 to begin focusing on O'Brien's new show on HBO Max.

The past week of the show included guests Dana Carvey, Bill Hader and Jack Black.

The final episode included an “exit interview” between Conan and Homer Simpson, a nod to the comedian’s time writing on “The Simpsons.”

Conan’s late-night stint began in 1993, when he was asked to take over as host of NBC’s “Late Night.” He is the longest serving late-night talk show host.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the show has aired over 4,300 episodes.

Fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel congratulated O’Brien for his long tenure. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also congratulated O’Brien on Twitter.

“Being funny is a rare skill. Being both funny and kind is rarer still,” Clinton said. "Congratulations to @conanobrien on an incredible late-night run. See you on the basketball court.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

263K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Tbs#Warnermedia#Nbc#The Wall Street Journal#State#Conanobrien#Hillaryclinton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
arcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

After 28 years on late night and 11 years on TBS, Conan O’Brien bade farewell on Thursday night, thanking the network, producers, writers, family and fans. I’ve devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid. And there’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.
Celebritiesaspenpublicradio.org

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

That One Time Conan O’Brien Crashed My Rehearsal Dinner

Conan O'Brien has been in the news a lot lately as he is hanging up his microphone. Well, let me clarify. He's retiring from late night television and his show on TBS. Up next, according to Good Housekeeping, he will be working on a "new weekly variety series" for HBO Max. That's in addition to Conan Without Borders.
TV & VideosDigital Collegian

Conan and the dying breed of late night hosts | Column

Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates. Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced. Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman. For those who...
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick

Al Roker is one very proud father and his fans were equally as congratulatory following the Today show star's update on his only son, Nick. The weatherman shared several videos and photos of his boy - who has special needs - and his wife, Deborah Roberts, taking part in running races for charity and it was clear that emotions were running high.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Could Only Whisper During Final Episode Before His Death: Here’s How Writers Responded

Actor Jerry Orbach is one of “Law & Order”‘s longest-serving regular cast members on the show. Orbach played New York City police detective Lennie Briscoe for 12 years (1992-2004) before he passed in 2004. His final scenes came with the second episode of the spin-off series, “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.” However, Jerry Orbach had been diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before filming started for the new series. By the time the cast and crew showed up for the second episode, Orbach was extremely ill. During an interview in 2018, “Law & Order” writer, Walon Green talked about Orbach’s final moments on set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy