Conan O'Brien ends late-night run after more than 4,000 episodes

Conan O’Brien has ended his late-night run on TBS after more than 4,000 episodes.

O’Brien reflected on his past 11 years on the show in its final episode Thursday night, thanking his staff and fans for joining him in the “crazy and seemingly pointless pursuit.”

“I have devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursing this strange, phantom intersection between smart and stupid.” O’Brien said.

“And there’s a lot of people that believed the two cannot coexist. But god, I will tell you it is something I believe religiously. I think when smart, stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but when you can make it happen, I believe it’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” he continued.

WarnerMedia announced last month that “Conan” was set to end June 24 to begin focusing on O'Brien's new show on HBO Max.

The past week of the show included guests Dana Carvey, Bill Hader and Jack Black.

The final episode included an “exit interview” between Conan and Homer Simpson, a nod to the comedian’s time writing on “The Simpsons.”

Conan’s late-night stint began in 1993, when he was asked to take over as host of NBC’s “Late Night.” He is the longest serving late-night talk show host.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the show has aired over 4,300 episodes.

Fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel congratulated O’Brien for his long tenure. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also congratulated O’Brien on Twitter.

“Being funny is a rare skill. Being both funny and kind is rarer still,” Clinton said. "Congratulations to @conanobrien on an incredible late-night run. See you on the basketball court.”