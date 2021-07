Updated 06/17/21: Our recommendations remain the same, but we added info about iOS 15 and the iPhone 13, both due for release in the fall. Picking out an iPhone used to be easier—just get the newest one with all the storage you can afford. We still recommend buying as much storage as you can afford, but the choice of which iPhone to get it on isn’t quite so simple. Apple currently sells five “new” iPhone models and you can still buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, not to mention older refurbished models. Apple offers all this choice because, quite simply, different people have different priorities.