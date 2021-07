During the summer, one of my family's favorite things to do is to travel around to different ice cream shops because of course, we love ice cream! It's my favorite dessert, hands-down. With that in mind, I thought it would be fun to ask our listeners what their favorite place for ice cream is and where to find it. After seeing this long list, like me, you may be motivated to hop in the car with your family or friends and try out some places new to you. Let's face it, there's a sweet reward waiting for you at the end of the trip.