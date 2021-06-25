Michael Myers Returns In “Halloween Kills” Trailer
HOLLYWOOD—The Boogeyman is back America! After being delayed for more than a year, the first official trailer for "Halloween Kills," the sequel to the 2018 box-office hit "Halloween" was released late Thursday, June 24. Let's just say Michael Myers as he is known by America is out for blood. The trailer is indeed spoiler heavy in my opinion because you see people die, you know they will die and there are teases of many and I mean many characters in peril.