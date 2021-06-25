Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Former Rochester Woman Sentenced For Sharing Top Secret Files

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester woman was sentenced this week to 23 years in prison for an espionage-related conviction. 62-year-old Mariam Taha Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to delivering classified national defense information to a foreign government. A news release from the US Department of Justice says Thompson, as part of her guilty plea, admitted that she believed the information that she was passing to a Lebanese national would be provided to Hezbollah, which is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

kfilradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Thomson, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Us Military#Hezbollah#Classified Information#Top Secret#Rochester Woman#Kroc Am News#Lebanese#American#The Justice Department#Top Secret#Quds Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Tentative Plea Deal For Rochester Man Accused of Injuring Infant Son

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A tentative plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Rochester man accused of seriously injuring his infant son. Court records indicate 23-year-old Dylan Horsman has agreed to enter a guilty plea to a first-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of a third-degree assault count. The deal calls for Olmsted County prosecutors to recommend a sentence based on state sentencing guidelines, which range from seven years in prison for a defendant with a clean criminal history to a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete early Wednesday was arraigned in Olmsted County Court this morning. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. The criminal complaint alleges he chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 in the morning and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Sentenced For 2018 ‘Rolling Gunfight’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "rolling gunfight" in northwest Rochester several years ago has resulted in a prison sentence for a Rochester man. 22-year-old Ron Burks the Second was sentenced today to three years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree assault charge. He entered into a plea agreement in March that resulted in the dismissal of a drive-by shooting charge. Burks used an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy