Putting sunscreen on a toddler is an art form that many attempt but few have mastered. It requires a certain combination of patience, artistry, and quick reflexes. If your toddler isn't the biggest fan of sitting still while you coat them with sun-protecting goop, this TikTok-inspired sunscreen hack could be just the thing you need. Kate Bast, a TikToker who shares parenting hacks, posted a "Beach Baby Hacks" video that has been viewed over 8.2 million times. In it, an adorable little girl sits perfectly still while her dad paints sunscreen across her forehead with a makeup brush. The brush not only allows for even coverage of sunscreen across the face and body, but it's also a creative way to keep your little one entertained and excited to apply sunscreen.