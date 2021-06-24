Why USDA's June Hogs and Pigs Lighter Litter Numbers Could Ease Slaughter Concerns in Q4

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted the nation's harvest will fall short of analyst expectations. * The USDA in a monthly crop report estimated the U.S. all-wheat production at 1.746 billion bushels, below the average of analysts' estimates of 1.847 billion. * Traders focused on dramatic reductions in estimates for durum wheat and spring wheat other than durum. * Other spring wheat production is forecast at 345 million bushels, down 41% from last year, with an average yield of 30.7 bushels per acre, according to the USDA. If realized, that would be the lowest yield since 2002. * The USDA, in a separate report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), is expected to rate 16% of the nation's spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. * An unprecedented heat wave and ongoing drought in the U.S. Pacific Northwest is damaging white wheat coveted by Asian buyers. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 43 cents higher at $8.57-1/4 per bushel and approached a recent contract high. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended 25-3/4 cents stronger at $6.40-3/4 per bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery advanced 21-1/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)