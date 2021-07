An array of my old school Chapel Hill colleagues are surprised that our Board of Trustees — after all this — seems willing to simply plow ahead with its outrageous decision on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure as it wreaks havoc on the University of North Carolina. It’s not that my colleagues actually think of Carolina as a beacon of “light” and “liberty.” After all, UNC has never had a Black president; Chapel Hill has never had a Black chancellor; and its faculty, students and administration have never even approached the racial makeup of the state of North Carolina.