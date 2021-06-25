Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

UPDATE: Kemp, Raffensperger rebuke DOJ lawsuit challenging Georgia voting law

By NBC News
Wrcbtv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kemp said in a statement Friday the lawsuit is an overreach by the federal government and will challenge the department in an effort to protect Georgia's law:. “This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start,” said Governor Kemp. “Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress - and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy. As Secretary of State, I fought the Obama Justice Department twice to protect the security of our elections - and won. I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia.”

www.wrcbtv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Election#Justice Department#Doj#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Georgia StateNewsweek

Georgia GOP Rep. Jody Hice Defends Challenging Raffensperger, Says He 'Compromised' Election Integrity

Georgia GOP Representative Jody Hice defended his primary challenge against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, saying his fellow Republican "compromised" the state's election integrity. Raffensperger became the target of repeated insults from former President Donald Trump after he and other state-level Republicans refused to "find" more ballots that would hand Trump the state.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia Lt. Governor hopes state can begin to 'move past' election reform controversy amid DOJ lawsuit

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia defended his state's election laws during a "Sunday Night in America" appearance, calling it a product of "common sense." "That was one of the most common sense things we did here," Duncan said, explaining that the state's updated law requires voter ID for absentee voting rather than relying on signature matching for verification.
Georgia StateUS News and World Report

Q&A With Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘Know What the Truth Is’

ATLANTA (AP) — Four years can be a lifetime in politics. Especially in Georgia. Brian Kemp won the 2018 Republican primary for Georgia governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Kemp went on to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election. Now, Democrats...
Georgia StatePosted by
Forbes

Judge Strikes Down Challenge To New Georgia Voting Restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to block new Georgia voting restrictions from being enforced, delivering a major blow to voting rights advocates in the first court ruling concerning the Georgia law. Key Facts. Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee noted the case was brought months after...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Federal judge rejects lawsuit aimed at invalidating parts of Georgia’s new voting law

ATLANTA — A federal judge has denied a motion by a voting rights group to invalidate parts of Georgia’s new election law. In May, the Coalition for Good Governance filed the lawsuit against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board to stop enforcement parts of the newly-passed voting law including: The “Observation Rule,” the “Observation Rule,” the “Communication Rule,” the “Tally Rule,” the “Ballot Application Rule.”
Georgia StateFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: In DOJ vs. Georgia's voting laws, bet on Georgia

NOBODY likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Georgia StateTimes-Herald

In the feds versus Georgia’s voting law, bet on Georgia

Nobody likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in, now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state. And for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Arizona StateNBC News

Scott LemieuxHow the Supreme Court's Arizona voting rights decision will impact challenges to Georgia's law

On the last day of its current term, the Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice John Roberts continued its war on voting rights with its decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. And though Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion attempted to strike a modest tone while giving states more leeway to make it harder for people of color to vote, it is clear that this court will smile upon even the worst vote suppression efforts being undertaken by Republican legislatures in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Georgia StateDerrick

Judge to hear arguments in Georgia election law challenge

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting integrity activists argue several parts of Georgia's new election law criminalize normal election observation activities, while the state argues that those provisions reinforce previous protections and are necessary for election security. A federal judge is set to hear arguments Thursday on the activists’ request that he...
Georgia Statewfxg.com

Georgia's new voting law in effect

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A handful of new voting changes are now in effect in Georgia as part of SB202, which Governor Brian Kemp signed back in March. A large portion of changes went into effect immediately, including limiting the number of ballot drop boxes and prohibiting volunteers from handing out food or water to people waiting in line to vote. The six sections of the law that went into effect today - 21, 23, 25, 27, 28 and 29 - have to do with absentee and early voting.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

DOJ's lawsuits to guard voting rights unlikely to blunt restrictions

June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department opened a new front last week in the Biden administration’s fight to protect minority voting rights. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit last Friday challenging a Georgia election law that will almost certainly infringe on the rights of Black voters in the state and appears to have been designed and implemented to do just that.
Georgia Statearcamax.com

Requirements of Georgia voting law begin Thursday

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new voting law goes into effect Thursday, requiring new forms of ID for absentee voting, tighter ballot request deadlines and changes to early voting. Parts of the law will have an immediate impact on two state House runoffs after early voting already began this week. But requirements for absentee voters to submit a driver’s license number or ID documents won’t be used in the runoffs because those races began under previous election rules.
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Georgia secretary of state sees "absolutely no merit" in DOJ's lawsuit on voting rights

A U.S. Supreme Court decision expected in an Arizona case this week could have major implications for a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over Georgia's elections law. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero to discuss why he believes the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit," and how to restore voter confidence in the system. Read more here.
Georgia Statewtvy.com

What’s next for lawsuit over Georgia election law?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is facing a lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law that was passed earlier this year. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Friday. They allege that the voting law is discriminatory to minority voters. “Where we believe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy