Private Playlist: kezia reps their favorite lyrical heavy-hitters
Private Playlist is a listening session with Southern California’s most notable musical figures in their private creative environments. "I write from a pretty unconscious space," says LA-based songwriter kezia. And although their music nods towards bright Gen Z pop production, it has a moonlit melancholy that hints at heavier things. Hailing from the Bay Area, kezia cut their teeth at underground parties and took that extroverted energy back to their home studio, fusing a party-ready sound with the darker hues that emerge in solitude. From that intoxicating brew came their debut EP, "Claire," released in June 2021.www.kcrw.com