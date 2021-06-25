Cancel
Private Playlist: kezia reps their favorite lyrical heavy-hitters

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate Playlist is a listening session with Southern California’s most notable musical figures in their private creative environments. "I write from a pretty unconscious space," says LA-based songwriter kezia. And although their music nods towards bright Gen Z pop production, it has a moonlit melancholy that hints at heavier things. Hailing from the Bay Area, kezia cut their teeth at underground parties and took that extroverted energy back to their home studio, fusing a party-ready sound with the darker hues that emerge in solitude. From that intoxicating brew came their debut EP, "Claire," released in June 2021.

