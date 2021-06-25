F.I.S.H. expands satellite locations
SHELBY – To further reach out to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, the FISH Food Pantry has opened three “Loaves and FISH” shelves in Shelby. “The shelves are located in the Shelby Police Department’s entryway, in the Marvin Memorial Library’s lobby, and at the Shelby YMCA Community Center,” states Rev. Patti Welch, a FISH co-coordinator. “Our intent is to make food assistance available and accessible when the pantry is not open.”www.richlandsource.com