EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief

By DAVID SHARP, Associated Press, DAVID SHARP
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

