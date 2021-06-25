EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers agreed Friday (June 25) to extend the state’s eviction moratorium until September 30 and increase funding relief to tenants and landlords. Assembly Bill 832 extends the current moratorium for two more months and will ensure the state quickly uses the more than $5 billion in federal rental assistance to help tenants and small landlords and protect vulnerable households from eviction. Newsom said tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic would have 100% of their back rent from April of 2020 covered under the bill. The state is also allocating $2 billion for past utility payments.