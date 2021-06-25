Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China ‘Borrowed’ the Designs of This Deadly Fighter Jet from Russia

By Caleb Larson
19fortyfive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s J-11 looks like an exact copy of Russia’s Su-27. And it almost is—but it’s nowhere near as reliable or capable. The Su-27 was developed by the Soviet Union at the tail end of the Cold War and was intended to play more or less the same role as the American F-14 or F-15 fighters—a fast and maneuverable air escort or air superiority fighter. Moscow’s Flankers would have protected the Soviet Union’s long-range bombers like the Tu-22, Tu-95, and Tu-160. Today, it still serves in this role with the Russian Air Force.

www.19fortyfive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Cold War#Lessons Learned#American#F 15 Fighters#Flankers#The Russian Air Force#Knights#The U S Navy#Soviet#Russian#Chinese#Rosoboronexport#Defense#European#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Su-47 Stealth Fighter Is a A Thing of Beauty. Can It Fight?

In 1996, the March/April issue of Russian military periodical Air Fleet Bulletin published an innocuous-seeming photo of a meeting between Russian military chiefs and aviation industry counterparts. Sitting on the table before them were two model airplanes. One was an advanced variant of the by-then well-known Flanker multi-role fighter. The...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia, China extend friendship and cooperation treaty -Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship and cooperation treaty between their countries, both of which have strained ties with the West. Speaking to Xi via video conference, Putin said the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship,...
ChinaPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

China and Russia's exaggerated partnership

Russia does not want to go to war with the United States in the South China Sea. China does not want to go to war with NATO in the Baltic States. These truths bear note in light of Beijing and Moscow's latest effort to present their relationship as an evolving alliance. Holding a virtual meeting on Monday, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin spoke of forging closer cooperation in international affairs. Xi described a commitment to "building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind."
Immigrationedgewood.news

Immigration and why America is the destination, not China or Russia

Christopher Columbus bumped into North America in 1492, an accident of history. The path to Asia sailing east was well known to Europeans back then, but Chris was looking for a path to Asia by sailing west. His bumping into the land mass that would become Canada, Mexico, and the United States started the first great wave of European colonization of the New World. I am personally grateful for this wave of colonization, but I am also aware that the native North Americans who happened to be in the way were treated with casual indifference, at best.
MilitaryForeign Policy

The World Doesn’t Want Beijing’s Fighter Jets

Fighter jet exports represent a unique combination of hard and soft power. If a country can sell fighter jets abroad, that means it can attract customers for sophisticated weapons that can sell for upwards of $100 million, which in turn proves that the country has appeal as a strategic partner. It’s no surprise, then, that Beijing has hankered to become a major fighter exporter for some time.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russia sees cooperation with China, India as key goal

Moscow [Russia], July 3 (ANI): A new Russian policy document released on Saturday lists developing cooperation with China and India as among the main goals for the country's national security strategy. The document, approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, sets the task of "developing comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with...
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

HELSINKI — (AP) — A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the skies above the Baltics.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Russia eyes Mongolia as shortcut to China for natural gas

Moscow [Russia], July 4 (ANI): Mongolia, land-locked between two countries -- Russia and China, could soon serve as an important transit country for Russian natural gas and its related supply chains, reported Asia Times. Once completed, the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline will become an extension of Russia's Power of Siberia...
China19fortyfive.com

J-11: China’s Very Own F-15 Fighter Is A Terror In the Sky (Thanks to Russia?)

The Shenyang J-11 is a Chinese copy of the excellent Russian Sukhoi Su-27 “Flanker” multirole fighter. In fact, it was at first an authorized copy—but Chinese ambitions to adapt it with locally produced technology transformed it into a reverse-engineered headache for Russian industry. In successive variants, the J-11 and the Flanker-derived J-15 and J-16 have been at the forefront of Chinese efforts to produce long-range fourth-generation fighters that can contest the seas around China—if only Chinese engineers can work out the kinks in their domestically produced jet engines.
Indiacharlottestar.com

China fails to sell its fighter jets due to strained ties

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): As China's global stature has grown, many expected that its weapons exports would reflect its place on the world stage. Yet after decades of trying, that simply hasn't happened. Last month's confrontation with the Philippines, where Chinese naval vessels entered Philippine waters without authorization, may...
Militarynationaldefensemagazine.org

China Upgrading Fifth-Gen Fighter Capabilities

Experts say U.S. fifth-generation fighter aircraft — the stealthy F-22 and F-35 — remain the best in the world. However, China is upgrading its J-20 “Mighty Dragon” to try to close the gap. The J-20A, developed by Chengdu Aerospace Corp., is the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s heavy twin-engine, single...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military’s Greatest Enemy Isn’t Russia or China

More like past success and mega dominance on the battlefield. Back in Sept. 2015, Air Force General Frank Gorenc argued that the airpower advantage the United States has enjoyed over Russia and China is shrinking. This warning comes as part of a deluge of commentary on the waning international position of the United States. The U.S. military, it would seem, is at risk of no longer being able to go where it wants, and do what it wants to whomever it wants. Diplomatically, the United States has struggled, as of late, to assemble “coalitions of the willing” interested in following Washington into the maw of every waiting crisis.
Military19fortyfive.com

Why NATO Hates Russia’s Su-27 Flanker and MiG-29 Fighter

When the Su-27 “Flanker” and MiG-29 “Fulcrum” came onto the scene in the 1980s, they represented a significant generational leap in technology compared to earlier Soviet fighters. The missiles they carried also represented a generational leap in their own way. Indeed, both the R-73 short-range air-to-air missile and R-27 medium-range...
Military19fortyfive.com

The Secret Story of How U.S. and Russian Fighter Jets Went to War Over Siberia

In the afternoon of November 18, 1952, four sleek jets painted an inky navy blue soared off the deck of the carrier USS Oriskany into a swirling Siberian snowstorm gusting over the Sea of Japan. The carrier was part of Task Force 77, a fleet of twenty-five ships that included three carriers used to launch daily airstrikes on North Korean bridges and logistics during the Korean War. Earlier that day, its warplanes had struck the logistical base at Hoeryong, used as a gathering point for supplies received from China and the Soviet Union a short distance across the border.
U.K.19fortyfive.com

Could China Use a Blockade to Strangle and Conquer Taiwan?

Could Communist China blockade Taiwan, which mainland boilerplate portrays as a wayward province?. Sure. And the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would doubtless do so should Xi Jinping & Co. opt to settle the cross-Taiwan Strait stalemate by force. At the same time, it’s doubtful that PLA commanders would make a naval blockade their main effort to subdue the islanders. They would undertake a blockade as an adjunct to more decisive measures such as a cross-strait amphibious offensive.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Just Showed the World How Lethal It Is

The Sukhoi Su-34 has remained one of Russia’s most capable all-weather combat aircraft – it is capable of ground, surface, and air attacks. It has been deployed to Syria, where it was employed in attacks against rebel and ISIS forces, and could likely be used to help defend Moscow’s interests in the Arctic region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy