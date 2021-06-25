China ‘Borrowed’ the Designs of This Deadly Fighter Jet from Russia
China's J-11 looks like an exact copy of Russia's Su-27. And it almost is—but it's nowhere near as reliable or capable. The Su-27 was developed by the Soviet Union at the tail end of the Cold War and was intended to play more or less the same role as the American F-14 or F-15 fighters—a fast and maneuverable air escort or air superiority fighter. Moscow's Flankers would have protected the Soviet Union's long-range bombers like the Tu-22, Tu-95, and Tu-160. Today, it still serves in this role with the Russian Air Force.