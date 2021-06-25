Cancel
Animals

This pet photography will definitely put a smile on your face

By Louise Carey
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 16 days ago
The Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 have revealed their selection of the funniest pet photography submitted to the competition so far. With subjects including a photo-bombing dog, a pair of dancing rats and more, this hilarious collection of pet photography just proves how funny and heart-warming our furry friends can be.

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

