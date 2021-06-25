Five juveniles shot at teen party in Gainesville

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says GPD told them suspects fled from American Legion in a stolen car. At about 10:45 PM, the Sheriff's office says deputies spotted the car in the 9000 block of West Newberry Road, attempted a traffic stop, and the suspects fled. The Sheriff's Office says deputies pursued the car, ultimately stopping it at the Cabana Beach Apartments off of SW 20th Avenue. They say they stopped the car after deploying stop sticks and deflating a tire. Deputies say they recovered a stolen 9 mm handgun and a ski mask, which they say were used in the shooting.