Virgin Galactic stock up 12% after receiving approval from FAA

By Caoimhe Toman
ShareCast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic’s shares were trading up 12% in premarket trading on Friday after it announced that the US Federal Aviation Administration had granted the license it needs to fly passengers into space. "The commercial license that we have had in place since 2016 remains in place, but is now cleared...

www.sharecast.com
