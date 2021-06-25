FTSE 250 movers: Wood Group recovers; Crest Nicholson gives back gains
London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.4% at 22,604.76 in afternoon trade on Friday. Wood Group was the top performer, having tumbled on Thursday after a half-year trading update. Upper Crust owner SSP and travel company Tui were also weaker amid disappointment over the government’s latest travel update. On Thursday, 16 destinations were added to the travel green list, including the Balearic Islands, Madeira, Malta and Barbados. The government also added the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda to its red list.www.sharecast.com