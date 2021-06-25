Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 250 movers: Wood Group recovers; Crest Nicholson gives back gains

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon’s FTSE 250 was up 0.4% at 22,604.76 in afternoon trade on Friday. Wood Group was the top performer, having tumbled on Thursday after a half-year trading update. Upper Crust owner SSP and travel company Tui were also weaker amid disappointment over the government’s latest travel update. On Thursday, 16 destinations were added to the travel green list, including the Balearic Islands, Madeira, Malta and Barbados. The government also added the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda to its red list.

www.sharecast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Group#Tui Group#888 Holdings#Travel Company#Upper Crust#Micro Focus International#Mcro#Hochschild#Auction Technology Group#Atg#Hill Smith Holdings#Indivior#Indv#Vmuk#Crst#National Express Group#Nex#Ssp Group#Sspg#Csp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Tunisia
Related
Grocery & SupermaketShareCast

Sunday newspaper round-up: Smiths Group, Virgin Galactic, Sainsbury

British supermarkets are the most undervalued in the world, the former boss of Sainsbury’s has said, after a takeover race for Morrisons and the sale of Asda to the billionaire Issa brothers. Justin King said international buyers have scented an opportunity in the UK grocery market as it races to capitalise on post-Covid demand for internet shopping. Mr King ran Sainsbury’s for almost a decade before stepping down in 2014, and is now a non-executive director at Marks & Spencer. - Sunday Telegraph.
Stocksinvesting.com

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks on lower commodity prices, while gains in insurers led by Admiral Group (LON:ADML) helped cut some of the losses. British motor insurer Admiral rose 3.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday. Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £509.16 million and a PE ratio of 49.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.99. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a one year high of GBX 904.69 ($11.82).
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Miners bounce back, Landsec gains on update

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,095.54 in afternoon trade on Friday. Miners Glencore, Anglo American, Rio and BHP were all higher, having fallen sharply a day earlier amid worries about the economic recovery. Burberry was in the black after Goldman Sachs lifted its recommendation on shares of the...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 250 movers: Vectura surges on Philip Morris news; WH Smith gains

(Sharecast News) - London's FTSE 250 was up 1% at 22,877.54 in afternoon trade on Friday. Vectura shares surged after tobacco giant Philip Morris swooped for the UK pharmaceuticals company with a £1.045bn recommended offer. The 150p-a-share offer trumps a 136p offer from private equity group Carlyle in May that valued Vectura, which focuses on inhaled medicines, at £958m.
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 09/07/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 73 at 7103.66 points, a movement of 1.04%, showing a dramatic rise in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a heavily traded share, with around £2,136.6m (0.221%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 80% of the companies in the FTSE...
MarketsShareCast

Europe close: Stocks recoup losses follow positive vaccine news

European stocks recouped most of the previous session's losses on Friday as positive news on Pfizer's booster shot offset worries over the rising number of global Covid-19 cases. Overnight, Pfizer and BioNTech said they expected that a third dose of their existing vaccine would be "highly effective" against the Delta...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,923.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,923.60 ($25.13).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Richard Darwin Sells 25,000 Shares

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £69,500 ($90,802.19). GYM opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Friday. The...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Director dealings: Gym Group CEO lowers stake

The Gym Group revealed on Friday that chief executive Richard Darwin had disposed of 325,000 ordinary shares in the London-listed gym operator. Darwin, who took over as CEO of the Gym Group in September 2018, sold the shares on Thursday at an average price of 278.46p each, for a total value of £904,995.01.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Cairn rises; TI Fluid hit by downgrade

London’s FTSE 250 was down 1.5% at 22,620.23 in afternoon trade on Thursday. TI Fluid Systems was knocked lower by a downgrade to ‘add’ from ‘buy’ at Numis. "Although we see longer-term outperformance versus global light vehicle production, as the group continues to win content on new electric vehicle platforms, we see near-term risk to forecasts due to volatility in light vehicle production," it said.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Miners in the red; Croda lifted by upgrade

London’s FTSE 100 was down 2% at 7,007.21 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Housebuilder Persimmon fell despite saying it was accelerating a capital return to shareholders as strong first-half trading generated revenue of £1.84bn. Miners Anglo American and Glencore were under the cosh amid broader worries about economic growth. Susannah...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Oxford Biomedica boosted by upgrade; Spire falls

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.4% at 22,990.57 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica was the top performer after an upgrade to ‘buy’ at Panmure Gordon. Pagegroup was also in the black after the recruiter said profits improved in the second quarter as demand started to pick up around the world.
IndustryShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Virgin Money UK, Tullow Oil pace losses

Virgin Money UK was at the bottom of the pile on the second-tier index on Tuesday amid reports out of Israel that Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could be a bit less effective at defending against infection from the so-called Delta variant. The potential impact - even if slight - on timelines...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $102,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial ReportsShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Morrisons surges on bid news; Spire falls

London’s FTSE 250 was up 1% at 22,978.61 in afternoon trade on Monday. GCP Student Living surged to the top of the index after saying late on Friday that it had received a series of non-binding proposals from a consortium of Scape Living and iQSA Holdco, and is currently in discussions with them.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: British Land, Landsec hit by downgrade; Entain gains

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.5% at 7,133.02 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. British Land and Land Securities were both weaker after a downgrade by Jefferies. The bank said both companies’ cost of doing business is rising, with earnings dependency on shops and decarbonising costs. "We have downsized our dividend forecasts to boost earnings retentions and both stocks are demoted to hold (buy) on reduced price targets."

Comments / 0

Community Policy