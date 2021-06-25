FTSE 250 movers: Wood Group recovers; Crest Nicholson gives back gains

British supermarkets are the most undervalued in the world, the former boss of Sainsbury’s has said, after a takeover race for Morrisons and the sale of Asda to the billionaire Issa brothers. Justin King said international buyers have scented an opportunity in the UK grocery market as it races to capitalise on post-Covid demand for internet shopping. Mr King ran Sainsbury’s for almost a decade before stepping down in 2014, and is now a non-executive director at Marks & Spencer. - Sunday Telegraph.