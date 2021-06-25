Cancel
Stocks

FTSE 100 movers: JD Sports boosted by Nike results; travel stocks fall

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,132.19 in afternoon trade on Friday. JD Sports was the standout gainer on the index following well-received fourth-quarter results from Nike in the US. Peel Hunt reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the shares after the Nike update. The broker said Nike’s numbers "read well for JD".

BusinessShareCast

Sunday share tips: Clinigen, UK companies

Writing in the Times's 'Inside the City' column, the tipster said: "A challenge now will be whether to take a bet on a bidder emerging. Hold." Nonetheless, analysts at Liberum believed the firm was the "most vulnerable" among its peers to a private equity bid. The company provides clients with...
Public HealthShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower amid Covid worries

London stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday despite a solid session in Asia, as worries about Covid-19 weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,096, with traders likely to be nursing a sore head after England’s Euros defeat overnight.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,402.22 ($44.45).
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 12 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks on lower commodity prices, while gains in insurers led by Admiral helped cut some of the losses.
StocksShareCast

London midday: Stocks in the red as Covid concerns weigh

London stocks were still in the red by midday on Monday as worries about Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,072.86 as investors looked ahead to the start of the US earnings season - with results due this week from the likes of Citi, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan - while the UK calendar will also pick up, with Burberry, Dunelm and Barratt Developments among those slated to report.
StocksShareCast

Plus500 revenues, income fall as markets stabilise

Online trading platform Plus500 reported a drop in first-half revenues and customer income on Monday as the market environment stabilised following a period of high volatility after the pandemic hit. 12,857.91. 16:21 12/07/21. 0.77%. 98.01. 22,895.86. 16:21 12/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.07. 16:21 12/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,070.34. 16:25 12/07/21. n/a. n/a.
MarketsShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Trustpilot rallies on update; travel shares fall

London’s FTSE 250 was steady at 22,909.49 in afternoon trade on Monday. Review platform Trustpilot was the standout gainer after it reiterated its full-year guidance and said it expects to report a 31% jump in first-half revenue. Chief executive Peter Holten Mühlmann commented: "Trustpilot provides the 'trust layer' for the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Real estate, insurance stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Admiral jumps

July 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday as gains in insurance stocks led by Admiral Group outweighed weakness in heavyweight energy and mining stocks, while concerns over a rise in coronavirus infections in Britain kept gains in check. Admiral (ADML.L) rose 3.9% to the top of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 107,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,501,262 shares.The stock last traded at $62.93 and had previously closed at $60.29. A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBL...
Grocery & SupermaketShareCast

Sunday newspaper round-up: Smiths Group, Virgin Galactic, Sainsbury

British supermarkets are the most undervalued in the world, the former boss of Sainsbury’s has said, after a takeover race for Morrisons and the sale of Asda to the billionaire Issa brothers. Justin King said international buyers have scented an opportunity in the UK grocery market as it races to capitalise on post-Covid demand for internet shopping. Mr King ran Sainsbury’s for almost a decade before stepping down in 2014, and is now a non-executive director at Marks & Spencer. - Sunday Telegraph.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Croda International (LON:CRDA) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: JD Sports vows diversity, Sainsbury faces mini-revolt

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. JD Sports Fashion PLC - Bury-based sportswear retailer - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Martin Davies steps down with immediate effect. Davies has served on the board since October 2012 and was nearing the end of the recommended nine-year term. "JD acknowledges that the composition of its board should reflect the current scale, momentum and global positioning of the group, the need to create additional diversity within its membership, and address the tenure of certain board members who have served on the board for longer than recommended," company says. Expects to announce Davies's successor shortly.
Stocksinvesting.com

Weaker pound, miners push FTSE 100 higher; travel stocks jump

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 gained on Friday as a weaker pound helped support export-focussed stocks, but was set to end the week lower on signs that the pace of economic recovery could be slower than expected. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, powered by Glencore (LON:GLEN), Rio Tinto (LON:RIO), Unilever...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 250 movers: Vectura surges on Philip Morris news; WH Smith gains

(Sharecast News) - London's FTSE 250 was up 1% at 22,877.54 in afternoon trade on Friday. Vectura shares surged after tobacco giant Philip Morris swooped for the UK pharmaceuticals company with a £1.045bn recommended offer. The 150p-a-share offer trumps a 136p offer from private equity group Carlyle in May that valued Vectura, which focuses on inhaled medicines, at £958m.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Miners bounce back, Landsec gains on update

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.9% at 7,095.54 in afternoon trade on Friday. Miners Glencore, Anglo American, Rio and BHP were all higher, having fallen sharply a day earlier amid worries about the economic recovery. Burberry was in the black after Goldman Sachs lifted its recommendation on shares of the...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 falls deep in red as global sell off weighs, Asian stocks open lower while Sensex is 250 points down

London’s FTSE 100 fell deep in the red on Thursday, reaching below 7,000 during the day’s lowest point, as selling off intensified in most leading global indices, with fears of economic recovery being stalled as Covid cases rise. The UK’s blue-chip index recovered slightly from the day’s lows of 6,981 and ended at 7,030, around 1.7 per cent or 120 points down. Mining and financial stocks took the biggest hit, as the Intermediate capital group fell over 5 per cent. Banking stocks like Lloyds, Barclays, and NatWest also remain weak amid the falling global yield, particularly in the US. Mining...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Cairn rises; TI Fluid hit by downgrade

London’s FTSE 250 was down 1.5% at 22,620.23 in afternoon trade on Thursday. TI Fluid Systems was knocked lower by a downgrade to ‘add’ from ‘buy’ at Numis. "Although we see longer-term outperformance versus global light vehicle production, as the group continues to win content on new electric vehicle platforms, we see near-term risk to forecasts due to volatility in light vehicle production," it said.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 jumps as oil and mining stocks rise, tech stocks drag Asian markets, Sensex opens in red

London’s FTSE 100 jumped higher on Wednesday helped by oil majors and mining stocks, while data showed UK’s house prices fell for the first time since January.The blue-chip index closed up by 50 points or 0.7 per cent, boosted by Royal Dutch Shell which advanced over 2 per cent after announcing plans to hike payouts to shareholders later this month. Meanwhile the domestically focused FTSE 250 advanced 0.3 per cent. The rally in FTSE 100 was also led by led by base metal stocks with miners including Rio Tinto, Glencore, Anglo American and BHP, which were up between 2 per...
BusinessTelegraph

FTSE falls as Covid and inflation fears mount

The FTSE dropped below 7,000 on Thursday as fears over inflation and surging Covid cases haunted traders. London’s benchmark recovered slightly in the final hour of trading to close at 7,030.66, still down 1.7pc – its sharpest one-day drop in three weeks. The losses erased all of the FTSE 100’s...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Miners in the red; Croda lifted by upgrade

London’s FTSE 100 was down 2% at 7,007.21 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Housebuilder Persimmon fell despite saying it was accelerating a capital return to shareholders as strong first-half trading generated revenue of £1.84bn. Miners Anglo American and Glencore were under the cosh amid broader worries about economic growth. Susannah...

