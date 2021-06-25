FTSE 100 movers: JD Sports boosted by Nike results; travel stocks fall

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,402.22 ($44.45).