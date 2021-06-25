Cancel
Considering Ohio? Here Are Cleveland’s Best Real Estate Niches and Neighborhoods

biggerpockets.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTal is a fully licensed real estate agent in Cleveland as well as a multifamily investor himself (20+ unit buildings). He created Premier Cleveland Investing, a real estate team that specializes in working with investors, helping them buy and sell both on and off-market, 1-20 unit investment properties all throughout the greater Cleveland area. Tal is the embodiment of an agent who excels in negotiation, overcoming obstacles, and is highly skilled in all the intricacies of real estate transactions. You could say that Tal is immersed in the real estate investing space 24/7, whether for himself or his clients, and has quickly become one of Cleveland’s premier investor-focused real estate agents with an unwavering reputation anchored in service, integrity, transparency, and frankly, getting the deal done.

