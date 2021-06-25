A player and a coach facing pressure for the Washington Football Team in 2021

As we look forward to the 2021 Washington Football Team season, there are two people who are facing pressure to produce, but for very different reasons. Entering the 2020 season there were question marks about Turner; it was his first as a full-time Offensive Coordinator at the pro ranks. Was he hired simply because Coach Rivera was comfortable with him from his time in Carolina? Was he riding the coattail of his well-respected father Norv Turner who had over 40 years of coaching experience (35 at the NFL level)?