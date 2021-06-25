Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

A player and a coach facing pressure for the Washington Football Team in 2021

By Tim Meek
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we look forward to the 2021 Washington Football Team season, there are two people who are facing pressure to produce, but for very different reasons. Entering the 2020 season there were question marks about Turner; it was his first as a full-time Offensive Coordinator at the pro ranks. Was he hired simply because Coach Rivera was comfortable with him from his time in Carolina? Was he riding the coattail of his well-respected father Norv Turner who had over 40 years of coaching experience (35 at the NFL level)?

riggosrag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryan Fitzpatrick#American Football#Qb#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns D is a QB nightmare and you need this shirt

The Cleveland Browns defense is going to be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks – especially with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney. There’s a new menace lining up on the defensive line for the Cleveland Browns. As if Myles Garrett wasn’t enough by himself. But now opposing offenses will have to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLtigernet.com

CBS Sports predicts Deshaun Watson's future

It has been fairly quiet on the Deshaun Watson legal front of late. Additionally, the NFL has reportedly not interviewed Watson yet. So what does the future hold for Watson as a player this season?. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora believes that Watson will end up on the Commissioner's Exempt...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Attend Wedding Together

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been very quiet ever since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in March. However, he was recently spotted at a wedding with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Watson shared a video of him dancing with Anais and two other people at a wedding that took...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Crucial Preseason Looms For Texans WR Coutee

The Houston Texans' front office has shown that barring perhaps one or two standouts, not a single player on their current roster is impervious from being dropped. And one player who will have to really show up this summer or potentially run out of chances in Houston is Keke Coutee.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Texans RB Mark Ingram on Houston's roster bubble?

Mark Ingram signed a one-year deal worth “up to” $3M with the Texans back in March, but he’s apparently not guaranteed to make the team. The Texans have been busy beefing up their running backs room, and they just signed Rex Burkhead last month. It’s now “unlikely” that the team will keep all of Ingram, Burkhead, David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Since she notes the Texans just restructured Johnson’s contract this offseason, which gave him more guaranteed money for 2021, Barshop says he’ll “probably make the team.”
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Insider weighs in on whether Watson will be traded

Will Deshaun Watson be traded ahead of the 2021 season?. CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora weighed in on the saga surrounding the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback, saying right now he doesn’t envision a scenario in which Watson is traded given his present legal situation. “This is...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
NFLCBS Sports

Brett Favre and Drew Brees hold an ugly NFL record that Ryan Fitzpatrick might actually break in 2021

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ends up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, there's a chance he could end up breaking an ugly NFL record. Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different NFL teams and if things go sideways this season, that number could shoot up to 31, which would set the NFL record. As things currently stand, there are seven different quarterbacks who have all lost to 30 different teams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy