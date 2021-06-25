Latest health insurer IPO tests market’s desire for new players

The explosion of social networking IPOs over the past decade—Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat and more—minted a new class of tech billionaires capitalizing on personal and professional connections through digital platforms. But the latest member of the club took a more targeted approach by developing a social network for the healthcare industry. That company, San Francisco, California-based Doximity, is often described as a “LinkedIn For Doctors.” Doximity ended its first day of trading at $53 per share last Thursday, more than double the $26 per share it priced its IPO. That public debut catapulted cofounder and CEO Jeff Tangney, 48, who launched the company in 2010, to billionaire status thanks to his 32.9% stake, worth $2.8 billion as of Tuesday’s close.